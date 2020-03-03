Tesla Staffing Co. Settles Workers' 'Jim Crow' Culture Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- Tesla's staffing agency has reached a deal with workers to exit a suit alleging that the Tesla factory was a hotbed of racial discrimination against African Americans reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, according to a joint bid for dismissal filed in California federal court. CitiStaff Solutions Inc., along with workers Owen Diaz and his son Demetric Di-az, asked U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Monday to dismiss the remaining claims against CitiStaff, because the staffing agency reached a settlement with Owen Diaz. The details of the settlement were not mentioned in the filing. Representatives for the parties did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS