Marvin Gaye Family Says Pharrell Lied In Copyright Trial

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Marvin Gaye's heirs are continuing to push for a new payout in their long-resolved copyright lawsuit against Pharrell Williams over the song "Blurred Lines," accusing the pop star of lying under oath about the creation of the song. The Monday filing is the latest in an unusual post-script to a case that formally ended more than a year ago, prompted by a November interview with GQ in which Williams discussed the dispute and said he sometimes "reverse engineers" songs. Williams' attorneys have said in court filings that the GQ interview didn't contradict his testimony at trial, during which he claimed he...

