Judge Takes 3rd Whack At GSU Textbook Copyright Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has once again found that most digital excerpts of academic books are protected by fair use when they're downloaded for free by Georgia State University students, the latest in a decadelong copyright battle brought by three academic publishers. In a whopping 245-page opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Orinda D. Evans ruled that all but 11 of the 48 excerpts in question were shielded by fair use, after she was criticized by the Eleventh Circuit in October 2018 for using an "arithmetic approach" in her analysis. The appeals court found that Judge Evans erred in assigning certain...

