Ill. Doc, Hospital Must Face Suit Over Brain Bleed Death

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court reinstated a lawsuit against a Chicago hospital by the family of a woman who allegedly died after a missed brain hemorrhage diagnosis, finding her decision to seek follow-up treatment elsewhere didn’t break the causal chain of events. A three-judge panel on Monday overturned a pre-trial win in Cook County Circuit Court by Swedish Covenant Hospital, finding doctors there could have caused Shiqian Bao’s death by failing to initially spot a brain bleed on her CT scans and pass along those images to a hospital where she was later treated. The court said Bao’s son and named plaintiff...

