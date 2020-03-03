5th Circ. Orders Rethink Of $77M Deepwater Horizon Award

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday ordered a lower court to investigate BP PLC's argument that a commodity firm was wrongly awarded $77 million from the Deepwater Horizon disaster settlement because the firm's losses weren't the result of the 2010 oil spill. A three-judge panel said BP presented credible evidence that the alleged damages suffered by Trammo Inc., which deals in ammonia, fertilizer and other commodities, at its Florida distribution port was solely caused by yo-yoing fertilizer prices that sent the company's revenues soaring before crashing back down to normal levels. That type of evidence fits into the narrow requirement the Fifth...

