9th Circ. Rejects Claim Facebook Privacy Deal Is 'Worthless'

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a class action settlement resolving claims over how Facebook collects data on private messages, rejecting the arguments of a class member who claimed the deal was "worthless" to Facebook users and overly lucrative for their lawyers. The three-judge appeals panel said a lower court had been right to approve the settlement over the objections of class member Anna St. John, an attorney at the Center for Class Action Fairness. St. John had argued the settlement only gave Facebook users "worthless injunctive relief" requiring Facebook to post a disclosure about its data collection from private messages....

