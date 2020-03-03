Ex-Judge Escapes Suit Over Alleged Probation Power Grab

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A retired Massachusetts judge on Tuesday won dismissal of a $2.85 million suit brought by two former court probation officers who claimed that a personal grudge led them to face criminal charges, with the court ruling that the case was filed too late. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin threw out the case against Robert A. Mulligan, the former chief justice of the Massachusetts trial court. Former probation commissioner John J. "Jack" O'Brien and one of his deputies, Elizabeth Tavares, sued Judge Mulligan last year, claiming he used a 2010 Boston Globe investigation into patronage hiring at the probation department as a means to...

