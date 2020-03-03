Lowe's Must Face Suit Over Allegedly Faulty COBRA Notices

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Florida refused on Monday to dismiss a proposed class suit accusing Lowe's Home Centers LLC of violating federal notice rules for company-administered, temporary health benefit extensions, but sent forward for now only the allegations of two former workers. U.S. District Court Judge William F. Jung ruled in the Middle District of Florida decision that the individual claims will have to survive summary judgment proceedings before class standing and allegations involving "similarly situated" former workers of the national business are taken up. At issue in the case is Lowe's compliance with Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985,...

