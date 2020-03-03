USC Must Reveal Redacted Emails In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered the University of Southern California to unredact emails it produced for a trial in the "Varsity Blues" scandal, finding that a Miami investment firm CEO implicated in the scheme cannot mount his defense with the redacted documents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley told the school that 20 emails it produced to Robert Zangrillo will be useless to his case with the names and certain terms redacted, impacting his ability to argue that he did not believe he was bribing school officials to get his daughter admitted. "Zangrillo needs to use the twenty emails to...

