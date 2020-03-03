Airbnb Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Halloween Shooting

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- The family of a 29-year-old man who was shot to death while attending a Halloween party at an Airbnb Inc. rental property in Orinda, California, sued the tech giant and the two property owners in state court Monday, alleging their negligence contributed to his death. In an 8-page complaint, the family claims that Airbnb and property owners Michael Young Wang and Wenlin Lou failed to prevent Javlin J. County’s death by violating state statutes and the city of Orinda’s ordinance limiting the number of short term occupancy renters to 11 individuals. The suit also claims that local residents informed the property...

