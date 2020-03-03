Ex-Ill. Gov. Blagojevich Shrugs Off Possible Disbarment

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- The panel in charge of disciplining Illinois attorneys recommended Tuesday that former Gov. Rod Blagojevich be disbarred for the offenses that led to his 2011 corruption conviction, a move that did not appear to faze him. The Hearing Board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Blagojevich should be stripped of his ability to practice law as the result of his 2011 conviction for attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by former President Barack Obama and other shakedown schemes. “As a former Assistant State’s Attorney and elected official, respondent was well aware of his obligation to uphold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS