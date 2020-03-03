Universal, Insurer Settle 'War' Coverage Fray On Eve Of Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (March 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- Just before a federal trial was set to begin in Los Angeles, an NBCUniversal Media subsidiary reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging its insurer acted in bad faith by denying coverage, under a so-called war exclusion, to a TV production that relocated due to a 2014 armed conflict between Israel and Hamas. The jury trial was scheduled to get underway Tuesday but was called off because the parties reached a settlement just before it was to start, according to a clerk for U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson. Both the Ninth Circuit and Judge Anderson in previous rulings had issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS