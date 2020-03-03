Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Universal, Insurer Settle 'War' Coverage Fray On Eve Of Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (March 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- Just before a federal trial was set to begin in Los Angeles, an NBCUniversal Media subsidiary reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging its insurer acted in bad faith by denying coverage, under a so-called war exclusion, to a TV production that relocated due to a 2014 armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The jury trial was scheduled to get underway Tuesday but was called off because the parties reached a settlement just before it was to start, according to a clerk for U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson.

Both the Ninth Circuit and Judge Anderson in previous rulings had issued...

