Dad Tells Court NHL Can't Preempt Suit Over His Son's Death

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- The father of a deceased former Chicago Blackhawks player urged an Illinois federal court not to give the National Hockey League a win in his suit alleging the league's promotion of fights led to his son's death, saying his claims aren't dependent on the league's collective bargaining agreement and therefore aren't preempted. Paul Montador told the court Tuesday that the NHL's reliance on a section of the Labor Management Relations Act preempting suits based on rights in the players' collective contract is misplaced, because the bargaining agreement only speaks to the duties of team doctors, not to whether the NHL has...

