Advocates Slam Expanded Video Hearings For Migrant Kids

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will soon launch a pilot program in Houston requiring unaccompanied migrant children in government custody to appear remotely in immigration court over video, prompting a backlash from advocates who say the program will hinder due process. The American Bar Association and Kids In Need of Defense, which provides pro bono representation to migrant children, called on the Justice Department on Wednesday to “pull the plug” on the pilot program, which is set to take effect next week, arguing that it will make it harder for children to follow court proceedings and more likely to lose their...

