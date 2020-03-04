Texas Panel OKs Settlement Credit In Wrongful-Death Award

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court ruled Wednesday that it was proper for a court to reduce a trial award against a medical group by the amount of a settlement with a different medical group, saying both parties were accused of causing "the same, indivisible injuries" with regard to a woman's death following a sleep study. After Bessie Faith Duffey died in September 2014 a few days after a sleep study at Sleep Center of Longview, her husband, Jerry Duffey, sued. Another medical group, East Texas Pulmonary Associates of Longview, and one of its doctors settled shortly before the April 2019 trial for...

