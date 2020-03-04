Gov't To Settle Suit Over Plane Crash That Killed Couple

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- The federal government has agreed to settle claims that ill-trained air traffic controllers in Fort Worth, Texas, caused a fatal 2015 crash of an aircraft that lost engine power. In a notice to a Texas federal court Tuesday, retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeff Kaplan, who acted as a mediator in the case, said the federal government has agreed to a settlement with brothers Charles Barton Fehr and Brian Fehr, who sought $40 million for the wrongful death of their parents, Charles and Vicki Fehr. The settlement must be approved by an assistant attorney general before becoming final, according to court documents....

