Shvo Venture Lands $210M In Financing For Broadway Buy

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- A venture led by developer Michael Shvo has scored a $210 million loan from Arnold & Porter-counseled asset management shop LoanCore Capital for its recent $382 million purchase of a retail and office property on Broadway in New York, Wachtel Missry's Morris Missry, who represented the Shvo venture, told Law360 late Tuesday. The loan is for the venture's purchase of the roughly 200,000-square-foot 530 Broadway, which earlier this year media reports had rumored to be a $400 million transaction. A Wharton Properties venture that also includes Thor Equities sold the property, and Missry told Law360 the sale just closed. SHVO, the...

