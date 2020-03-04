Rape Accuser Says Trump Can't 'Pick And Choose' Lawsuits

Law360, New York (March 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- Counsel for E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who claims President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, argued in New York state court on Wednesday that it makes little sense for Trump to say her defamation lawsuit would cause him an undue burden when he just sued The New York Times for libel. Carroll’s counsel pushed back on Trump’s attempt to pause her defamation case against him during a hearing, arguing that his reelection campaign’s freshly filed lawsuit against the newspaper undercuts his claim that he should be able to dodge personal litigation claims while in office. Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan...

