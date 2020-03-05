Mass. House Votes For Hikes To Gas Tax, Ride-Hailing Fees

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:51 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts House of Representatives has voted to fund transportation by increasing the gas tax and fees for ride-hailing providers, eliminating a sales tax exemption for car rental companies and restructuring the corporate minimum tax. House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the legislation delivers needed transportation revenue. (AP) H.B. 4508, which passed late Wednesday by a vote of 113 to 40 with seven not voting or absent, would increase the per-gallon tax on gas by 5 cents and diesel by 9 cents and raise fees for transportation network companies such as Lyft and Uber. The bills would impose an eight-tiered structure for the corporate tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS