NYC Hotel Group Can't Get Airbnb Financial Docs Unsealed

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court refused to grant a New York hotel group's request to unseal Airbnb’s data for its Miami rentals Wednesday, saying Florida law doesn't allow it. The Third District Court of Appeal denied the Hotel Association of New York City's petition to unseal judicial records or vacate sealing orders in commercial litigation between real estate investment trust Aimco and Airbnb Inc., saying it wasn't persuaded by the hotel group’s argument that the trial court's decision to give the group access to some of Airbnb's confidential documents gave it the right to see all of the documents. The hotel...

