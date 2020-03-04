Firms Beat Malpractice Suit Over Insurance In Fraud Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA and Goldstein and Bachman PA knocked out malpractice claims from insurance brokers after a New Jersey state appellate panel on Wednesday said the firms could not be held liable over the denial of coverage for mutual clients in a consumer fraud class action. The panel upheld a trial court ruling dismissing a third-party complaint against the firms by Louis Beckerman & Co. Inc. and related parties in a now-settled suit against the insurance brokers from furniture companies alleging Beckerman failed to timely notify their insurance carrier about the pending fraud claims against them, leading the insurer...

