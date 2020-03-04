Tribe Can Roll On With BNSF Oil Shipping Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday handed the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community a win in its suit against BNSF Railway Co. over the company’s increase in crude oil shipments across reservation land, agreeing with a lower court that a federal law didn’t prevent the Washington tribe from trying to enforce its rights under an easement agreement. BNSF was seeking in its interlocutory appeal to overturn a Washington federal judge’s decision that the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act did not block the tribe's claims, arguing that the ICCTA is the only law that can regulate railway operations. In a published opinion Wednesday, a...

