4th Judge Recused From Suit Over Airlines' Cuban Airport Use

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday became the fourth judge to issue a recusal in a Miami man's lawsuit claiming American Airlines and Chile's LATAM Airlines illegally profited from the use of Cuba's José Martí International Airport, saying she discovered she had represented the plaintiff in a related case.

American and LATAM requested the disqualification of U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes from the Helms-Burton Act suit, saying she once represented plaintiff Jose Ramon Lopez Regueiro, the man who claims to own the Cuban airport, in a related probate case, according to the motion. Regueiro did not oppose the request, and...

