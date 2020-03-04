PwC Strikes $12M Deal To End Job Applicants' Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 1:22 PM EST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has agreed to pay nearly $12 million to a group of unsuccessful job applicants to close the book on a California federal suit accusing the accounting firm of age discrimination. On Tuesday, named plaintiffs Steve Rabin and John Chapman asked U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar for preliminary approval of a deal in which PwC agreed to pay $11.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by systematically favoring younger applicants and denying older candidates jobs that they were qualified to perform. Judge Tigar had conditionally certified the collective action last year, which...

