Bar Escapes Suit Over Ill. Worker's Deadly Fall

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- A bar accused of negligently kicking out a drunk employee at an event, which caused him to later suffer a fatal fall, was cleared of liability after an Illinois appellate panel said the bar owed no duty of care after it ejected the worker, according to an opinion published Wednesday. A three-judge Appellate Court panel issued a published opinion affirming the dismissal of a suit accusing Round Robin Enterprises Inc., doing business as Firehaus, of causing the 2016 death of employee Bret Vogt. The ruling was originally released as an unpublished opinion in January, according to court records. The suit filed by...

