PBS Scores $1.5M Jury Win In Tavis Smiley #MeToo Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., jury found Wednesday that PBS cut ties with talk show host Tavis Smiley because he had improper sexual relationships with subordinates and not because he’s black, awarding the broadcaster $1.5 million. A Superior Court jury ruled in PBS' favor on all counts following a trial on dueling contract breach claims with the ex-host, whom PBS said it fired for violating a “morals clause” in his contract. The verdict means PBS can claw back $1.486 million it gave Smiley to fund his show. “PBS expects our producing partners to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS