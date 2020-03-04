Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Say Harvey Damage Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A group of insurers is urging a Texas federal court to force a property owner seeking compensation over property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey to arbitrate the dispute, saying arbitration is required because some of the insurers are based in other countries.

Living Steward Properties Ltd. had a commercial insurance policy with the group of insurers — which include Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, HDI Global Specialty SE, Old Republic Union Insurance Co. and several others — for three properties in Corpus Christi, Texas. The policy was issued for the period of May 2017 to May 2018.

The insurers argued Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!