Insurers Say Harvey Damage Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A group of insurers is urging a Texas federal court to force a property owner seeking compensation over property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey to arbitrate the dispute, saying arbitration is required because some of the insurers are based in other countries. Living Steward Properties Ltd. had a commercial insurance policy with the group of insurers — which include Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, HDI Global Specialty SE, Old Republic Union Insurance Co. and several others — for three properties in Corpus Christi, Texas. The policy was issued for the period of May 2017 to May 2018. The insurers argued Tuesday...

