Attys Seek Nearly $1M For Pot Co. Investor Settlement

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Investors in a cannabis e-commerce company on Wednesday asked a New York federal judge to approve nearly $1 million in attorney fees and reimbursement for the lawyers who reached a settlement in their case alleging mismanagement at the company. In a motion urging U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods to grant final approval to their settlement with Namaste Technologies Inc., the investors said that the $915,750 in fees and $51,440 reimbursement for their Pomerantz LLP legal team was fair, reasonable and reflected its hard work on the matter. The requested fee would be almost exactly a third of the funds promised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS