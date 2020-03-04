Google Beats Tulsi Gabbard’s $50M Censorship Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million free speech suit accusing Google of temporarily suspending her campaign's advertising account, ruling the giant isn’t a government entity and not subject to such First Amendment claims. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said in his order that Gabbard, a four-term congresswoman from Hawaii, failed to establish how Google LLC’s regulation of its platform is the same as the governmental regulation of an election, dismissing her suit without leave to amend. “Google does not hold primaries, it does not select candidates, and it does not prevent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS