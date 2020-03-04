Linguist Charged With Endangering US Agents In Iraq

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a linguist who worked for the Defense Department on a special task force in Iraq with disclosing intelligence agents' names to a Lebanese national with ties to U.S.-designated terrorists, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, has admitted to the FBI that she provided the names of U.S. intelligence agents to an unnamed Lebanese man who has connections to Hezbollah, a group that was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. Department of State, according to a criminal affidavit. Thompson had top-level security clearance that she used from Dec. 30 to Feb. 10...

