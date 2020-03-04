Block & Leviton Scores Lead In Lyft Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tapped Block & Leviton LLP to lead a proposed securities class action accusing Lyft Inc. of overstating its business prospects and hiding problems with its bike-share fleet ahead of its $2.3 billion initial public offering last year. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted a motion from individual Lyft investor Rick Keiner to be appointed lead plaintiff and Block & Leviton to be appointed as lead counsel after finding that Keiner had the largest financial interest in the securities litigation. "Having found that applying the economic loss method is appropriate in this case, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS