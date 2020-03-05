DOJ Urges High Court Not To Eye FCA Dismissal Campaign

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid scrutinizing government dismissals of False Claims Act suits over the objections of whistleblowers, contending that a circuit split over its powers has little practical significance. The DOJ's pressure on the Supreme Court came in response to a petition for certiorari from whistleblower Laurence Schneider, who is accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank NA of bogus compliance certifications related to mortgages. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chase Home Finance LLC are also named as defendants. In its opposition brief Wednesday, the DOJ downplayed the importance of a circuit split over how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS