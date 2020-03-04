Caddo's Last Claims In Land Row With Wichita Tribe Nixed

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge knocked out the last remaining claims Wednesday in a lawsuit from the Caddo Nation, which sought to block the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes' construction projects on land held in trust for both tribes, finding the issue is moot because the Wichita no longer plans to build a ceremonial dance ground. U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton noted that the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes' executive committee has filed a resolution confirming that the dance ground was not built, and "permanently" removing it from its plans for the larger historical center project, which includes an already completed museum, traditional grass house...

