BofA, ATM Cos. Win Toss Of Out-Of-Network ATM Fee Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- Bank of America largely escaped a proposed class action accusing it of charging unfair fees for out-of-network ATM services, after a California federal judge found that the customers can't bring California state law claims when the fees were levied in other states. Three named plaintiffs brought claims against the bank and several ATM companies under Golden State consumer protection laws, alleging they had been improperly charged for checking their bank account balances on non-BofA ATMs and for making international debit card transactions. But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller largely granted five separate dismissal bids in a single order Wednesday, finding that...

