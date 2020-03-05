Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chase Pushes For $20M Win In Landry's Data Breach Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA told a Texas federal court Wednesday that Landry's mishandling of a data breach clearly violated its merchant agreement and "unambiguously" leaves the hospitality company on the hook for $20 million in penalties levied against Chase.

Chase and its payment processing arm Paymentech LLC urged the court Wednesday to grant summary judgment in their favor on their claim that Landry’s Inc. is contractually obligated to pay the $20 million the bank was charged by Visa and Mastercard to cover the costs of a 2014 data breach. Chase and Paymentech say Landry’s fell short of payment card industry data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!