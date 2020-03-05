Chase Pushes For $20M Win In Landry's Data Breach Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA told a Texas federal court Wednesday that Landry's mishandling of a data breach clearly violated its merchant agreement and "unambiguously" leaves the hospitality company on the hook for $20 million in penalties levied against Chase. Chase and its payment processing arm Paymentech LLC urged the court Wednesday to grant summary judgment in their favor on their claim that Landry’s Inc. is contractually obligated to pay the $20 million the bank was charged by Visa and Mastercard to cover the costs of a 2014 data breach. Chase and Paymentech say Landry’s fell short of payment card industry data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS