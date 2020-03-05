Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Won't Revisit Coverage Denial For Rock Cleanup

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit won't reconsider letting Great American Insurance Co. off the hook for a concrete company's costs to remove crushed rocks dumped into a New Jersey stream, rejecting the argument that a panel ruling interpreted a pollution policy exclusion too broadly.

The court denied U.S. Concrete unit Eastern Concrete Materials Inc.'s petition for rehearing Wednesday, letting stand a lower court's finding that the fine rock particles released from a quarry qualified as contaminants because they changed the flow of a stream and damaged trout habitat. The court also denied Eastern Concrete's request to send the appeal to the Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!