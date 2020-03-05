5th Circ. Won't Revisit Coverage Denial For Rock Cleanup

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit won't reconsider letting Great American Insurance Co. off the hook for a concrete company's costs to remove crushed rocks dumped into a New Jersey stream, rejecting the argument that a panel ruling interpreted a pollution policy exclusion too broadly. The court denied U.S. Concrete unit Eastern Concrete Materials Inc.'s petition for rehearing Wednesday, letting stand a lower court's finding that the fine rock particles released from a quarry qualified as contaminants because they changed the flow of a stream and damaged trout habitat. The court also denied Eastern Concrete's request to send the appeal to the Texas...

