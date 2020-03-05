Facebook Stole 'Secret Sauce' Code, Mass. Startup Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Facebook poached an employee of a Massachusetts artificial intelligence startup, got him to hand over the startup's trade secrets, then turned around and released the proprietary information to the world as open-source code, according to a federal lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Neural Magic's first employee and technology director, Aleksandar Zlateski, left the Somerville startup after 18 months to join Facebook in a department unrelated to his work at the startup, the lawsuit said. The three-year-old artificial intelligence startup said it trusted Zlateski, who "helped author the software for one of Neural Magic's prized jewels," to honor the nondisclosure and noncompete agreements...

