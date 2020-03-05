Judge Finds ICE Must Give Asian Refugees Deportation Notice

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has concluded that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can't detain a certified class of Cambodian citizens based on old removal orders without notice, finding that detaining them otherwise would be a violation of their due process rights. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney in a Wednesday order said ICE must give Cambodian natives living in the U.S. a written notice 14 days in advance before re-detaining them based on old removal orders to let them wrap up their affairs or challenge their deportation. As a result of changes in immigration law, many removal orders that were issued...

