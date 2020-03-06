Full 7th Circ. Asked To Expand TCPA Autodialer Reach

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:24 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit too narrowly interpreted the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s autodialer provision when it refused to revive a proposed class action claiming AT&T text ads violate the statute, a consumer said in a petition for en banc review. The panel ignored how the systems have been treated for 30 years and imposed arbitrary grammar rules when it determined an AT&T dialing system used to distribute unwanted survey text messages doesn’t qualify as an “autodialer” under the statute, plaintiff Ali Gadelhak said in the petition Wednesday. He argued the ruling — which deepened a divide among circuit courts on the issue...

