9th Circ. Lets 'Remain In Mexico' Take Effect In NM, Texas

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 12:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has given the government permission to return asylum seekers in Texas and New Mexico to Mexico, but agreed to halt the policy in border states within the circuit beginning March 12 to give the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to weigh in. In a split ruling Wednesday, a panel of three judges affirmed its finding that the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” policy, “clearly violates” the federal immigration statute and refused to allow it go forward within the circuit, which includes California and Arizona, beyond giving the government a weeklong reprieve. However, the panel...

