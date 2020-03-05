Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Operator Says Child Detention Claims Are Defamatory

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Private prison company CoreCivic Inc. accused a financial advising firm of defamation in California federal court Wednesday, saying the adviser falsely claimed that it housed unaccompanied children at the border detention facilities it operates.

CoreCivic said in its complaint that Candide Group LLC made false statements, including that the prison operator lobbies to incarcerate “as many people as possible for as long as possible.”

“Defendants’ falsehoods have had their intended effect and have caused CoreCivic financial and reputational harm, prompting the public to shun and avoid the company and driving up the cost of capital for the company,” CoreCivic said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!