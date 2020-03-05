Prison Operator Says Child Detention Claims Are Defamatory

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Private prison company CoreCivic Inc. accused a financial advising firm of defamation in California federal court Wednesday, saying the adviser falsely claimed that it housed unaccompanied children at the border detention facilities it operates. CoreCivic said in its complaint that Candide Group LLC made false statements, including that the prison operator lobbies to incarcerate “as many people as possible for as long as possible.” “Defendants’ falsehoods have had their intended effect and have caused CoreCivic financial and reputational harm, prompting the public to shun and avoid the company and driving up the cost of capital for the company,” CoreCivic said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS