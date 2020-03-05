Senators Call For Full Report On Ex-IHS Doc's Abuse

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs have demanded that federal officials give them an unredacted report on the Indian Health Service's response to a former agency pediatrician's decades of sexual abuse of Native American boys. The IHS, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency, has not made public its internal report and has limited lawmakers' access to a redacted copy, which four Democratic senators say contradicts federal law and congressional oversight, according to a letter addressed to HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday. "There is no legal basis for the IHS to withhold or limit access to its unredacted findings...

