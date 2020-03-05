State AGs Say Wire Act Appeal Threatens Lottery Revenue

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Michigan's attorney general and 16 states urged the First Circuit on Thursday to affirm a lower court decision vacating the government's interpretation of the federal Wire Act that they say threatens billions of dollars in revenue from state-run lotteries. More than a dozen attorneys general and state lottery directors joined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a friend of the court brief supporting a New Hampshire Lottery Commission lawsuit that looks to nix the U.S. Department of Justices's attempt to reinstate its 2018 opinion. The DOJ's controversial opinion that the Wire Act applies to all betting — including state-operated lotteries —...

