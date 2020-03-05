HP Seeks Receiver To Keep $438M Price-Fixing Award Alive

Law360, Houston (March 5, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- HP Inc. told a Texas federal judge Thursday that it has no protection to prevent a $438 million price-fixing judgment against Quanta Storage Inc. from becoming "worthless" without court intervention. HP is requesting both a receiver and a restraining order to collect on the judgment that U.S. District Judge David Hittner handed down after enhancing a jury's $176 million verdict. But Quanta argued in court Thursday that taking the steps HP has requested would put the company out of business and deprive it of a right to appeal. Judge Hittner told the parties they "will get a ruling soon" but also...

