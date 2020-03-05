Purdue Wants Ch. 11 To Hold Opioid Cases At Bay Longer

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP asked a New York judge late Wednesday to extend a preliminary injunction enacted in its Chapter 11 case that paused thousands of legal actions against the company for its role in the national opioid crisis. In its motion, Purdue said it is only asking for the same protection every other Chapter 11 debtor receives automatically when it files for bankruptcy through the automatic stay of litigation. The break from prosecution of the claims against it is the only way it will be able to continue working toward a confirmable plan of reorganization, the motion said....

