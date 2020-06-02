Fla. Judge Blasts Attys For Delay In EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday blasted attorneys involved in a suit by Chinese nationals claiming a White House-connected real estate developer defrauded them in a $99.5 million EB-5 visa scheme, telling them to comply with court orders and work together or risk facing sanctions. In a videoconference hearing, Judge Cymonie Rowe expressed her frustration with attorneys for the Chinese nationals and developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II, who is linked to White House adviser Jared Kushner, for lack of forward progress on the case, which has been pending since 2018 and is still at the motion-to-dismiss stage. "I'm asking the parties to...

