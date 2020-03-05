2nd Circ. Sides With Ahold In Ex-Peapod Drivers' Tip Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Retail giant Ahold Delhaize beat a Second Circuit challenge Thursday to the dismissal of a suit from former Peapod drivers who said the Ahold-owned delivery service pocketed their tips, with the appeals court agreeing that Peapod's "delivery fees" didn't qualify as gratuities. A three-judge panel rejected Ansy Belizaire and Anthony McAllister's appeal of a New York federal court's dismissal of their proposed class action against Peapod LLC, which delivers groceries from supermarkets like Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, which was also named as a defendant. While the former Peapod drivers said that a delivery fee customers pay was "purported to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS