IRS Looks To Discredit Facebook Sales Exec In Tax Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 5, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- An IRS lawyer attempted to discredit a Facebook advertising executive's testimony at a bench trial Thursday by repeatedly pointing out that the company's sales revenues were growing at a time when the executive said the tech giant struggled to attract long-term advertisers. The exchange came during the third week of a trial in San Francisco over a hotly contested tax dispute involving license agreements between Facebook and its Irish subsidiary over the value of intangible property such as trademarks and copyrights. During the trial, Facebook’s vice president of global business group Ciarán Quilty said that when he joined the company in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS