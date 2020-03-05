Artist Keith Haring's Estate Hits Underwear Co. With IP Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- The estate of late artist Keith Haring filed suit in New York federal court Thursday accusing an underwear and loungewear company of selling unapproved items bearing Haring's artwork in violation of their licensing agreement and is seeking to recover at least $2 million per type of good sold. The Keith Haring Foundation Inc. and Keith Haring Studio LLC claim in the lawsuit that, under a signed 2018 agreement, defendant Gin&Tonic LLC needed approval for any items it was to sell using Haring's trademark or artwork. But in 2019, unapproved Gin&Tonic items bearing Haring's work were discovered for sale at the retailers...

