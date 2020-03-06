Feds Seek Up To 27 Years For Investment Boss In $10M Fraud

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Chicago federal prosecutors are pressing for a prison sentence of as much as 27 years for former investment manager and occasional TV pundit Shawn Baldwin, after he was convicted at trial of bilking investors of more than $10 million. Prosecutors said on Thursday that Baldwin deserves a prison term within the advisory sentencing guidelines range of roughly 21.8 to 27.2 years in prison, citing his lies to investors in order to get their money, as well as his false statements about his investment plans, the value of his businesses and the status of returns. "Defendant lies and deceives with no hesitation...

